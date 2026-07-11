Mondo Robotics introduces Beni pocket robot camera filming 4K HDR
Say hello to Beni, a pocket-sized robot camera from Mondo Robotics that follows you (or your pets) around and records crisp 4K HDR videos at 30 fps.
You control it with a wrist joystick or an app, and it runs for up to 1.5 hours on a swappable battery.
With 32GB storage and automatic video editing in the app, capturing moments is super easy.
Beni dodges obstacles and climbs stairs
Beni isn't just about filming: it can speed along at nearly 29km/h, jump 10-inch high, climb stairs, and dodge obstacles using its smart cameras.
Its glowing eyes and voice make it feel extra interactive.
After raising nearly $1.5 million on Kickstarter from over 2,200 backers, early birds can grab Beni for $549 (before it jumps to $799).
Shipping starts October 2026 across nine countries, including the US UK and Australia, for just $10 delivery.