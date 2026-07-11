Mondo Robotics introduces Beni pocket robot camera filming 4K HDR

Beni dodges obstacles and climbs stairs

Beni isn't just about filming: it can speed along at nearly 29km/h, jump 10-inch high, climb stairs, and dodge obstacles using its smart cameras.

Its glowing eyes and voice make it feel extra interactive.

After raising nearly $1.5 million on Kickstarter from over 2,200 backers, early birds can grab Beni for $549 (before it jumps to $799).

Shipping starts October 2026 across nine countries, including the US UK and Australia, for just $10 delivery.