Monica's new AI tool can analyze 100+ sneakers simultaneously
Chinese startup Monica just launched Wide Research, a powerful new tool for its Manus AI platform.
Instead of old-school research that takes ages, this one uses 100+ AI agents to handle big tasks fast—think analyzing tons of data or designing visuals—all through simple, natural language chats.
No techy commands needed.
Pricing and availability
Wide Research runs on a cloud-based virtual machine that can boost computing power up to 100 times, letting users analyze things like 100 sneakers at once or whip up poster designs in dozens of styles.
Right now, it's available for Pro users at $199/month, but cheaper plans (Plus and Basic) will get access soon—and even free users will be able to try a limited version.