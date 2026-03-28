Monika Bickert exits Meta to join Harvard Law School faculty
Monika Bickert, who helped shape what you see (and don't see) on Facebook and Instagram, is leaving Meta after 12 years. She's headed to Harvard Law School to pursue a role in academia.
Bickert was the public face for Meta during the big "Facebook Files" controversy in 2021, where she defended the company against claims it put profits over user safety.
She will remain at Meta until August to assist with the transition.
New Mexico fines Meta $375 million
Bickert's exit comes while Meta deals with some serious legal trouble: a New Mexico court just hit Meta with a $375 million fine for allegedly misleading users about how safe their platforms are for kids.
Meta says they'll appeal and are still focused on keeping teens safe online.
Until August, Bickert will help with the transition alongside Global Policy Head Kevin Martin before moving on to teach at Harvard Law School.