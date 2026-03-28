Monika Bickert exits Meta to join Harvard Law School faculty Technology Mar 28, 2026

Monika Bickert, who helped shape what you see (and don't see) on Facebook and Instagram, is leaving Meta after 12 years. She's headed to Harvard Law School to pursue a role in academia.

Bickert was the public face for Meta during the big "Facebook Files" controversy in 2021, where she defended the company against claims it put profits over user safety.

She will remain at Meta until August to assist with the transition.