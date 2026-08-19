Monzo outage stops card payments and transfers, activates Monzo stand-in
Technology
Monzo, the popular digital bank, ran into tech trouble. Users couldn't make card payments or send transfers.
The bank posted on X and switched on its backup system, Monzo Stand-in, hoping to keep essentials like payments and cash withdrawals running.
Users report issues, Monzo promises fix
Even with the backup in place, plenty of people said things weren't working: one user shared, "I can't use my card for anything," while others had issues with transfers.
Monzo says it's rolling out a fix and moving quickly to get full service back up and running for everyone.
With over 16 million users worldwide, the bank is promising to get things back to normal as soon as possible.