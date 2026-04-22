Moon and Jupiter converge over western horizon Wednesday April 22
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
This Wednesday night, April 22, the Moon and Jupiter will line up super close in the sky, a conjunction you can spot without any fancy gear.
Just look toward the western horizon soon after sunset for a pretty awesome view.
Crescent moon above Jupiter in Gemini
Look west after sunset: you'll see the crescent Moon just above bright Jupiter, both set against the Gemini constellation.
If you have binoculars, try them out: you might even glimpse some of Jupiter's moons!
With Jupiter fading from view in coming weeks, this is a great chance to catch both together.