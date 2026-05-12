Tri-planet alignment with Moon on May 14: How to watch

Skywatchers are in for a treat as three planets (Saturn, Neptune , and Mars) will align with the Moon on May 14. The celestial event is being hailed as the most beautiful sky show of May. The thin crescent Moon will pass close to these planets, creating a stunning visual spectacle for stargazers, photographers, and space enthusiasts around the world.

Planetary display What to expect during the celestial event? The celestial event will see Mars shine bright with its characteristic reddish-orange hue, while Saturn will glow softly in golden tones. Neptune, on the other hand, may be hard to spot without optical aid. The grouping of these planets and the Moon will create a striking and photogenic pattern in the night sky, making it a must-see for astronomy lovers.

Viewing guide Where and when to watch the planetary alignment The planetary alignment will be visible from various regions, including India, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe. However, visibility may depend on weather conditions such as cloud cover and light pollution. In India specifically, skywatchers can catch this astronomical spectacle between 4:00am to 5:30am IST before sunrise on May 14.

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