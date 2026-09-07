Moon occults Jupiter in daylight for much of North America

The best predawn view is around 5am local time, with the moon glowing at about 10% brightness.

The main event happens in the afternoon: in Eastern time, Jupiter will disappear behind the moon between 2:55pm and 3:30pm and pop back out about 50 minutes later.

For your best shot at seeing both together during daylight, try tracking their positions before sunrise so you know where to look once the sun's up.

Don't miss this chance. It's not every day you see two celestial bodies play hide-and-seek!