Moon receding 1.5-inch yearly lengthens Earth's day over time

Days lengthen 1.09 milliseconds per century

Recent studies show our days are getting longer by about 1.09 milliseconds every century (tiny, but it adds up over time)!

Plus, climate change is also in the mix: melting polar ice shifts water toward the equator and slows earth's rotation a bit more, even delaying the negative leap second by about three years (putting it around 2028).

So yeah, both space and human actions are literally changing time!