Moon to occult bright star Regulus on May 23 2026
Technology
Heads up, sky watchers!
On May 23, 2026, the moon will cross right in front of the bright star Regulus, briefly blocking its light, a lunar occultation.
Depending on where you are, you might see Regulus disappear behind the moon or just glide super close to it.
Pacific total occultation and regional variations
If you're in Fiji, Samoa, or Tonga, you'll catch the full show as the moon totally covers Regulus early on May 23.
In Sydney, Australia, look up after sunset — Regulus will skim along the top edge of the moon before vanishing beneath it around 12am
For those in the US you won't see the occultation itself but can still spot both shining close together; astronomy apps like Stellarium or Sky Safari 7 Pro can help you track their positions if you're curious.