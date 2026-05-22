Moon to occult bright star Regulus on May 23 2026

Pacific total occultation and regional variations

If you're in Fiji, Samoa, or Tonga, you'll catch the full show as the moon totally covers Regulus early on May 23.

In Sydney, Australia, look up after sunset — Regulus will skim along the top edge of the moon before vanishing beneath it around 12am

For those in the US you won't see the occultation itself but can still spot both shining close together; astronomy apps like Stellarium or Sky Safari 7 Pro can help you track their positions if you're curious.