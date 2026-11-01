Moon to occult Jupiter November 3, viewable from southern India
Technology
Heads up, night owls and stargazers!
Early morning on November 3, 2026, the Moon will slide right in front of Jupiter, something you don't see every day.
According to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), this rare lunar occultation kicks off around 2:30am and lasts about half an hour, with southern India (including Bengaluru) getting a great view.
Jupiter disappears behind Moon then reappears
You can spot this event with just your eyes, but binoculars or a small telescope make it even cooler.
The Moon will rise around 1:00am with Jupiter close by; as they move together, Jupiter disappears behind the Moon's bright side and pops back out on its dark side.
It's a perfect chance to watch some real-time space action. Don't miss it!