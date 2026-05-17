Moon, Venus and Jupiter form evening triangle visible May 18-20

Daily positions and ecliptic optical illusion

On May 18, the moon hangs out closest to Venus. By May 19, it sits between Venus and Jupiter for that glowing triangle effect.

On May 20, the moon shifts higher toward Jupiter.

Even though they look super close together in the sky, they're actually millions of kilometers apart, thanks to a shared orbital path called the ecliptic creating this optical illusion.

It's a quick chance to catch three celestial neighbors appearing side by side!