Moon, Venus and Jupiter form evening triangle visible May 18-20
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers! From May 18-20, the moon, Venus, and Jupiter will line up to form a bright triangle just after sunset; look west-northwest between 7pm and 8pm IST.
The best part? You don't need fancy equipment; this rare sight is visible from many city locations with the naked eye.
Daily positions and ecliptic optical illusion
On May 18, the moon hangs out closest to Venus. By May 19, it sits between Venus and Jupiter for that glowing triangle effect.
On May 20, the moon shifts higher toward Jupiter.
Even though they look super close together in the sky, they're actually millions of kilometers apart, thanks to a shared orbital path called the ecliptic creating this optical illusion.
It's a quick chance to catch three celestial neighbors appearing side by side!