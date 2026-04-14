Moon's tilt shifts likely concentrated water ice in ancient craters Technology Apr 14, 2026

Turns out the Moon's ancient craters, especially near its South Pole, could be packed with water ice.

Scientists figured this out thanks to changes in the Moon's tilt over billions of years. Those shifts created new shadowy spots where ice could slowly build up.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter recently found evidence of this hidden ice in the same craters, which likely formed from smaller asteroid or comet impacts, volcanic activity, the solar wind, or material from Earth's atmosphere.