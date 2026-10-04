Moonshot AI announces Kimi K2.6 1,000-agent swarm, 10-hour SysY compiler
Technology
Moonshot AI just announced Kimi K2.6, and it's all about smarter automation.
The highlight? Its new "agent swarm" lets up to 1,000 agents work together on tasks.
Plus, the model built a full SysY compiler by itself in only 10 hours, something that usually takes engineers ages.
Kimi K2.6 enables no-code development
Kimi K2.6 is designed so non-coders can use it, not just coders.
You can turn design ideas straight into working code and build web apps without needing to know programming.
Features like "Claw Groups" help AIs team up, and a separate K2.6-backed agent can run projects solo for 5 days, making tech development way more accessible for developers who may not have design expertise.