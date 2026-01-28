Moonshot AI drops Kimi K2.5, topping Gemini 3 Pro and GPT-5.2

Why Kimi K2.5 stands out

Kimi K2.5 can turn images or videos straight into interactive web UIs using its open-source Kimi Code—with Kimi Code available for use in IDEs—and it works with tools like VSCode, Cursor, and Zed.

Its new Agent Swarm feature lets up to 100 sub-agents handle tasks at once, cutting processing time by up to 80% in Moonshot's internal evaluations.