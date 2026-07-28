Moonshot AI in Beijing releases 2.8-trillion-parameter Kimi K3 for download
Moonshot AI, based in Beijing, just made its massive 2.8-trillion-parameter Kimi K3 model available to everyone, not just through an API, but with the actual model weights you can download and run yourself.
This means tech enthusiasts and developers can now customize and host the model on their own setups.
Moonshot release includes report and limits
The release comes with a detailed technical report for anyone wanting to dig deeper.
But heads up: while the license is mostly open-source, big companies face extra rules: model-as-a-service businesses with annual aggregate revenue exceeding $20 million need special agreements, and licensees with more than 100 million monthly active users or more than $20 million in monthly revenue must show a 'Kimi K3' label in their apps.
Moonshot's approach follows industry trends, aiming to keep things fair for researchers while protecting commercial interests.