Moonshot AI launches Kimi K2.6 that can build SysY compiler

Kimi K2.6 can coordinate 1,000 mini-AIs

Kimi K2.6 can coordinate up to 1,000 mini-AIs ("agents") to work together on one big task, even across different apps and devices, using features like "Claw Groups."

It's been tested running solo for five days straight without any human help.

Beyond coding, it can whip up websites or documents from a single command, making it super handy for both developers and anyone who just wants things done faster and easier.