Moonshot AI launches Kimi K2.6 that can build SysY compiler
Technology
Moonshot AI just rolled out Kimi K2.6, its latest AI model, and it's got some impressive upgrades.
Thanks to new "agent swarm" tech, this AI can now tackle complicated coding projects all by itself, like building a SysY compiler in just 10 hours (something that usually takes engineers months).
Kimi K2.6 can coordinate 1,000 mini-AIs
Kimi K2.6 can coordinate up to 1,000 mini-AIs ("agents") to work together on one big task, even across different apps and devices, using features like "Claw Groups."
It's been tested running solo for five days straight without any human help.
Beyond coding, it can whip up websites or documents from a single command, making it super handy for both developers and anyone who just wants things done faster and easier.