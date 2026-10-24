Moonshot AI launches Kimi K3.1 Pro with 3 trillion parameters
Technology
Moonshot AI, a Chinese tech company, just launched Kimi K3.1 Pro, a new AI model with massive 3 trillion parameters and the ability to process up to 1 million tokens at once.
There is also a high-speed version for even faster responses.
Both are now live on platforms like Kimi.ai and through the Kimi API.
Kimi K3.1 Pro weights access soon
Kimi K3.1 Pro stands out for its improved skills in coding, financial research, and 3D creation, thanks to smarter training techniques.
In recent tests, it outperformed earlier models with strong benchmark results.
The high-speed version is two to three times quicker, making chats and tasks feel much snappier.
Full access to the model's weights is coming soon, so expect even more ways to use it across Moonshot AI's apps.