Moonshot AI launches open-source Kimi K2.6 with up-to-1,000 mini-agent helpers
Technology
Moonshot AI just launched Kimi K2.6, a powerful open-source model designed to handle tough coding and automation tasks with help from up to 1,000 mini-agent helpers.
It's already made waves by building a SysY compiler in just 10 hours, the equivalent of having four engineers working for two months.
Kimi K2.6 builds websites autonomously
Kimi K2.6 isn't just fast; it's flexible, working across languages like Rust, Go, and Python.
It can even build websites from scratch; Moonshot showed it off by creating booking sites for 30 Los Angeles restaurants without official websites.
With features like "agent swarms" for teamwork and "Claw Groups" for device collaboration, this AI can run systems on its own for days without any human help.