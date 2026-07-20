Moonshot AI pauses new Kimi K3 signups after demand surge
Technology
Moonshot AI, a Chinese startup, has paused new signups for its latest model, Kimi K3, because demand shot up so quickly their servers are almost full.
The company says this break is to keep things running smoothly for current users and avoid any glitches.
Existing Kimi K3 users unaffected
If you already use Kimi K3, nothing changes: you're still good to go.
Moonshot AI plans to boost its capacity and reopen subscriptions in batches soon.
They've also announced plans to split membership into two more focused plans: one for general use and another just for coding workflows.