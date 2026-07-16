Moonshot AI readies open-weight Kimi K3 with 2-3 trillion parameters
Technology
Moonshot AI, a leading Chinese lab, is about to launch its biggest AI yet, Kimi K3.
With 2 to 3 trillion parameters, this open-weight model is designed to compete with top names like Anthropic's Opus 4.8 and OpenAI's systems.
It follows the well-received Kimi K2 models and is expected to hit soon.
Moonshot AI seeks $31.5B valuation
Moonshot AI is reportedly seeking new investments that could boost its value to $31.5 billion, just months after a $2 billion funding round in May.
The buzz around open-source models like Kimi comes from growing worries about the cost and privacy issues of closed systems (think ChatGPT or Claude).
As more companies look for affordable, flexible AI tools, China's homegrown tech scene is catching up fast with global leaders.