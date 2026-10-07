Moonshot AI releases Kimi K2.6 that built SysY compiler autonomously
Technology
Moonshot AI just dropped its new model, Kimi K2.6, and it's kind of a game changer for coding.
To prove it, the team had Kimi build a full SysY compiler from scratch in just 10 hours, passing 140 functional tests without human input.
Kimi K2.6 coordinates swarms and devices
Kimi K2.6 isn't just about solo coding: it can run agent swarms, meaning it coordinates mini-AIs to tackle big projects fast, like building restaurant booking sites automatically.
Plus, with its new Claw Groups feature, it can manage tasks across different devices and keep things running smoothly without needing help.
This could make complex software projects way more efficient, and honestly, it's pretty wild how far AI is going in tech right now.