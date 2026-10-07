Moonshot AI releases Kimi K2.6 that built SysY compiler autonomously

Kimi K2.6 isn't just about solo coding: it can run agent swarms, meaning it coordinates mini-AIs to tackle big projects fast, like building restaurant booking sites automatically.

Plus, with its new Claw Groups feature, it can manage tasks across different devices and keep things running smoothly without needing help.

This could make complex software projects way more efficient, and honestly, it's pretty wild how far AI is going in tech right now.