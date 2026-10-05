Moonshot AI releases open-source Kimi K2.6, a 10-hour SysY builder
Moonshot AI just released Kimi K2.6, its latest version of its open-source AI model yet.
This version can handle big projects by itself, like building a SysY compiler in just 10 hours, the equivalent of having four engineers working for two months.
It's designed to support a seamless AI coworker experience, managing long workflows with barely any help from humans.
Kimi K2.6 scales to 1,000 mini-AIs
The real game-changer is its "agent swarms" tech, where up to 1,000 mini-AIs team up on complex tasks.
For example, it identified 30 restaurants in Los Angeles without official websites, then automatically generated high-converting landing pages for each.
New features like "Claw Groups" let these agents collaborate across devices and finish jobs end-to-end, even running independently for five days straight, making it super useful for businesses looking to boost productivity with smart tech.