Moonshot AI releases open-source Kimi K2.6 for no-code web apps
Moonshot AI released Kimi K2.6, an open-source model that seriously upgrades what AI can do for complex tasks.
It can build things like a SysY compiler in just 10 hours (normally months of work!) and even turns your designs into working web apps, no coding skills needed.
Kimi K2.6 coordinates up-to-1,000 mini-AIS
Kimi K2.6 also brings in "agent swarm" tech, letting up to 1,000 mini AIs team up to handle big projects smoothly.
For example, it automatically generated high-converting landing pages for 30 Los Angeles restaurants without official websites, and these pages include booking functionality.
With new tools like Claw Groups, these agents can work together under one command, making project management way more efficient.
Moonshot AI says, "We are moving beyond simply asking AI a question or assigning AI a task, and entering a phase where human and AI collaborate as genuine partners, combining strengths to solve problems collectively."