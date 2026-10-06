Moonshot AI releases open-source Kimi K2.6 for no-code web apps

Kimi K2.6 also brings in "agent swarm" tech, letting up to 1,000 mini AIs team up to handle big projects smoothly.

For example, it automatically generated high-converting landing pages for 30 Los Angeles restaurants without official websites, and these pages include booking functionality.

With new tools like Claw Groups, these agents can work together under one command, making project management way more efficient.

Moonshot AI says, "We are moving beyond simply asking AI a question or assigning AI a task, and entering a phase where human and AI collaborate as genuine partners, combining strengths to solve problems collectively."