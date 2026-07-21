Moonshot AI releases open-source Kimi K3, Dean Ball warns ungovernable
Technology
Moonshot AI just dropped its new open-source model, Kimi K3, and it's got everyone talking.
OpenAI's Dean Ball worries that making powerful AI models public could make them "ungovernable," but early tests show Kimi K3 holds its own against US heavyweights like Anthropic's Claude Fable and GPT-5.6.
US debate over Chinese AI security
Ball is uneasy about China releasing high-performing models without much oversight, suggesting the US should highlight security risks, like possible backdoors, to steer people away from Chinese AI.
Meanwhile, former Trump AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks called out big US labs for lobbying for tighter regulations to protect their turf, saying they care more about profits than real innovation.