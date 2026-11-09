Moonshot AI seeks European NVIDIA access amid legal gray area
Moonshot AI, a fast-rising Chinese AI lab, is finding creative ways to get NVIDIA's powerful chips, even though US rules block direct sales to China.
Instead of buying the chips outright, Moonshot is talking to European data centers about renting remote access.
This move lets them tap into top-tier computing power from afar, operating in a legal gray area.
White House says Moonshot accessed Blackwell
Moonshot, known for its Kimi AI models that rival OpenAI, has faced some heat: the White House accused them of accessing Blackwell chips through a facility in Thailand.
Still, Moonshot isn't backing down and wants access to huge European GPU clusters (think 8,000 or more Blackwell units).
Meanwhile, NVIDIA is telling its partners to put non-Chinese clients first to stay on the right side of US policy.
The whole situation shows just how fierce global competition for advanced tech has become.