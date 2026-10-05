Moonshot AI unveils Kimi K2.6 coordinating up to 1,000 AIs
Moonshot AI just dropped Kimi K2.6, an open-source AI model with enhanced coding capabilities that can handle really complex tasks on its own.
Thanks to its "agent swarms," it can coordinate up to 1,000 mini AIs to build things fast, like creating a compiler in 10 hours (something that usually takes humans months).
Kimi K2.6 turns UI into websites
Kimi K2.6 isn't just for coders: it can turn UI designs into working websites, so even non-tech folks can launch web apps easily (it recently built sites for 30 Los Angeles restaurants in one go).
Its "Claw Groups" let different agents team up across devices, making teamwork between humans and AI smoother than ever.
As Moonshot's founder Zhilin Yang puts it, this model is a big step toward AIs and people working side by side on real-world projects.