Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 builds SysY compiler in 10 hours
Moonshot AI just dropped Kimi K2.6, its latest open-source model that takes automation up a notch.
This upgrade can handle complex coding tasks on its own, like building a SysY compiler in 10 hours (something that was equivalent to having four engineers working for two months).
It supports languages like Rust, Go, and Python for everything from front-end design to performance tweaks.
Kimi K2.6 automates web app creation
Kimi K2.6 isn't just for coders: it can turn design ideas into real web apps without you writing a single line of code.
In one test, it automatically generated high-converting landing pages for each of 30 Los Angeles restaurants all by itself. Plus, it managed system monitoring and incident response nonstop for five days.
With features that let multiple agents work together across devices, Moonshot is making AI-human teamwork feel more seamless than ever.