Moonshot unveils Kimi K3, largest open-weight AI at 2.8T parameters

Kimi K3 is already making waves by beating OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol and GPT-5.5 in GPU optimization, and nearly matching Anthropic's Fable 5.

< em>Arena.ai ranked it top for web interface-building; Vals AI put it second overall.

Backed by Alibaba and Tencent, Moonshot is aiming high, raising $2 billion to hit a $30 billion valuation before a possible Hong Kong IPO.

With China's rapid progress in AI (and rivals like MiniMax planning their own large models), the global race just got a lot more interesting.