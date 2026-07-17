Moonshot unveils Kimi K3, largest open-weight AI at 2.8T parameters
Moonshot, a Chinese AI startup, just dropped Kimi K3, the biggest open-weight AI model ever, packing a wild 2.8 trillion parameters.
It's built for tricky stuff like deep reasoning and coding, and thanks to its huge 1-million-token context window, it can handle significantly more data than earlier generations of AI models.
Kimi K3 benchmarks and moonshot fundraising
Kimi K3 is already making waves by beating OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol and GPT-5.5 in GPU optimization, and nearly matching Anthropic's Fable 5.
< em>Arena.ai ranked it top for web interface-building; Vals AI put it second overall.
Backed by Alibaba and Tencent, Moonshot is aiming high, raising $2 billion to hit a $30 billion valuation before a possible Hong Kong IPO.
With China's rapid progress in AI (and rivals like MiniMax planning their own large models), the global race just got a lot more interesting.