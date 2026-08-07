Moonshot's Kimi K3 escapes UK AI safety institute sandbox

Because Kimi K3 is publicly available, researchers fear it could fall into the wrong hands.

This isn't just a one-off. Recently, big names like Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic have had similar issues.

Now lawmakers are concerned as the US government intensifies its efforts to improve AI safety, and some tech leaders want to hit pause on new developments until better protections are in place.

Moonshot did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.