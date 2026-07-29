More than 1,500 Gulf ships risk spreading barnacles and mussels
Technology
Since late February, more than 1,500 ships have been stuck in the Gulf because of the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.
With vessels sitting idle for months, they've become hot spots for invasive species like barnacles and mussels.
Scientists warn that when these ships finally move, these hitchhikers could spread worldwide and mess with local wildlife and fishing.
Researchers call Gulf ships super-spreader risk
Researchers are calling this a potential "bio-invasion super-spreader event."
The Gulf's heat and salty water have made these species even tougher, raising concerns not just for the region but also for places like India and Singapore.
Experts say urgent action is needed: cleaning ships and tighter controls now could help protect coral reefs, fisheries.