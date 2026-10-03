'More than a classic book club' fake emails target authors
There's a new scam going around where authors get emails about fake virtual events from someone called Alda Kane on behalf of the Vancouver-based "More Than A Classic Book Club."
The catch? This Alda looks like a bot, with a Goodreads profile page, and a LinkedIn link that goes to the LinkedIn home page.
The whole thing is set up to look legit but doesn't hold up under a closer look.
Scammers offer marketing packages from $150
The scammers butter up authors with flattering invites, then dodge questions about money: classic red flag.
They're hoping writers will pay marketing packages beginning at $150. This scam is gaining traction; it's one of the contemporary versions of the "Nigerian Prince Scam."
If you get an invite like this, double-check everything before responding or sending money, don't let fake opportunities trip you up.