Morgan Stanley: agentic AI to add $32.5B-$60B to data-centre CPUs
Technology
AI is shaking up the tech world, and CPUs are getting a major boost.
Thanks to agentic AI that can plan and do things on its own, demand for CPUs and memory chips is expected to surge.
Morgan Stanley says this could add $32.5 billion to $60 billion to the data-centre CPU market already exceeding $100 billion by 2030.
Chipmakers and memory suppliers could benefit
With all this growth, chipmakers are in the spotlight.
Companies like NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and Arm could see big gains in CPUs, while Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix look strong in memory chips.
Manufacturers like TSMC and ASML are also set for a boost as everyone races to meet AI's growing needs.