Morgan Stanley: agentic AI to add $32.5B-$60B to data-centre CPUs Technology Apr 20, 2026

AI is shaking up the tech world, and CPUs are getting a major boost.

Thanks to agentic AI that can plan and do things on its own, demand for CPUs and memory chips is expected to surge.

Morgan Stanley says this could add $32.5 billion to $60 billion to the data-centre CPU market already exceeding $100 billion by 2030.