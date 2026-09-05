Moroti Adegboyega wins Stockholm Junior Water Prize with Ecoferroquatics robot
Technology
Moroti Adegboyega, a 17-year-old from Canada, just won the Stockholm Junior Water Prize for creating Ecoferroquatics, a robot that uses AI and a special magnetic liquid to pull plastic waste out of water while aiming to avoid disturbing aquatic life.
He started this project as a school science project and ended up teaching himself chemistry and robotics along the way.
Ecoferroquatics captures microplastics with biodegradable ferrofluid
Ecoferroquatics spots plastic with its camera, then uses biodegradable ferrofluid to make tiny plastics stick so magnets can remove them, even the microplastics regular filters miss.
Moroti plans to keep improving his invention and study how it affects aquatic life, hoping automated solutions like his can help clean up our planet's water for good.