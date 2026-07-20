MoSPI is using AI and digital tools for official statistics
India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is stepping up its game by bringing in digital tools, AI, and new datasets to make official stats faster and smarter.
Minister Rao Inderjit Singh shared in Parliament that tech like handheld interviews, GPS tagging, real-time dashboards, and secure data transfers are now part of the process, so collecting and releasing data should be way smoother.
MoSPI expands anonymized survey data access
MoSPI is tapping into sources like GST records, Census 2011 information, and corporate data to boost survey accuracy.
To keep things trustworthy, it has adopted a quality framework that matches U.N. standards.
Plus, public access just got easier: platforms like eSankhyiki (with over 137 million records) and the Microdata Portal now let anyone check out anonymized survey information.
Even AI-powered dashboards and a handy mobile app are here to help you find official stats faster.