Moto Tag 2 4-pack now $70 includes Bluetooth and UWB

This deal saves you $30 compared to the regular price, and you can also grab a single Moto Tag 2 on Amazon for $19.99 if that suits you better.

There might be a slight shipping delay with the bundle since Amazon handles it directly.

With Google's Pixel Tag expected later this year, Moto Tag 2 stands out as one of the Android Find Hub trackers that operates with both Bluetooth and UWB, alongside its predecessor, making it a solid pick for anyone who wants reliable tracking without breaking the bank.