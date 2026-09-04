Moto Tag 2 4-pack now $70 includes Bluetooth and UWB
Motorola's Moto Tag 2, a smart little tracker for Android devices, is now way more affordable. It uses both Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) to help you find your stuff fast and works seamlessly with Android's Find Hub tracker.
The four-pack bundle, originally $100 on Motorola's site, is now just $70 on Amazon, so each tracker comes out to about $17.
Deal saves $30 and single $19.99
This deal saves you $30 compared to the regular price, and you can also grab a single Moto Tag 2 on Amazon for $19.99 if that suits you better.
There might be a slight shipping delay with the bundle since Amazon handles it directly.
With Google's Pixel Tag expected later this year, Moto Tag 2 stands out as one of the Android Find Hub trackers that operates with both Bluetooth and UWB, alongside its predecessor, making it a solid pick for anyone who wants reliable tracking without breaking the bank.