Motorola and Swarovski's Moto Razr 2026 features 31 crystals
Technology
Motorola and Swarovski are back with the Moto Razr 2026, a flip phone that stands out thanks to its black quilted back and 31 sparkling crystals.
This edition swaps the old white look for something bolder, adding three more crystals above the cover display for a little extra flair.
Razr retains 6.9-inch and 3.6-inch screens
The Razr 2026 keeps its familiar hardware: a 6.9-inch Extreme AMOLED main screen and a handy 3.6-inch cover display.
The Swarovski Edition comes with a clear case, USB-C cable, and a fast charger in the box.
Unlike last year's Crystal Edition, there's no premium crossbody case this time, but leaks suggest we won't have to wait long for an official launch.