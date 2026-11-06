Motorola announces Moto Watch 2 Fit, Moto Buds 2 Ultra
Technology
Motorola just announced two fresh wearables: the Moto Watch 2 Fit and the Moto Buds 2 Ultra.
The watch lasts 7 days on a full charge, while the earbuds are tuned by Bose for top-notch sound.
Both will be available in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks.
Moto Watch and Buds features, prices
The Moto Watch 2 Fit sports a big 1.85-inch OLED display, lasts up to 16 days in low-power mode, and is water- and dust-resistant (IP68).
It's priced from €119 (about ₹12,000) and offers fitness insights by Polar.
The Moto Buds 2 Ultra feature active noise cancelation, crisp high-res audio, an IP57 rating for durability, wireless charging support, and start at €199 (around ₹21,000).