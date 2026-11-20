Motorola cuts Moto Tag 2 price to $18.99 on Amazon
Motorola just dropped the Moto Tag 2 to $18.99 on Amazon (beige only) for Black Friday, making it a real bargain compared to Google's pricier Pixel Tag.
If you've been thinking about picking up a smart tracker, this might be your moment, especially since Pixel Tags are facing shipping delays.
Moto Tag 2 features ultra-wideband tracking
Moto Tag 2 packs in precise Ultra-Wideband tracking, handy "left behind" alerts from Google, and even lets you ring your phone through Motorola's app.
It also works with Apple AirTag accessories, so you're covered with compatible devices.
The orange version is still $29.98 if beige isn't your vibe.