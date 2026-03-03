Motorola Edge 70 Fusion goes official: Check features, price

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip powers the phone

The Edge 70 Fusion packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip for solid performance and up to 39 hours on a single charge from its hefty 5,200mAh battery.

You get a vibrant 6.8-inch AMOLED display with ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and Pantone-approved colors—perfect for streaming or gaming.

There's also Dolby Atmos audio with dual stereo speakers, plus a sharp Sony-powered 50MP main camera backed by MotoAI image enhancements and an Image Studio for creating custom visuals, while features like Next Move suggest actions from on-screen content and Playlist Studio generates playlists.