Motorola Edge 70 Fusion goes official: Check features, price
Motorola just dropped the Edge 70 Fusion at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and it's all about style and durability.
The phone stands out with its smooth quad-curve glass design and tough build—think IP68/IP69 water resistance and military-grade protection.
It's rolling out soon in Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, while India pricing gets revealed on March 6.
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip powers the phone
The Edge 70 Fusion packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip for solid performance and up to 39 hours on a single charge from its hefty 5,200mAh battery.
You get a vibrant 6.8-inch AMOLED display with ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and Pantone-approved colors—perfect for streaming or gaming.
There's also Dolby Atmos audio with dual stereo speakers, plus a sharp Sony-powered 50MP main camera backed by MotoAI image enhancements and an Image Studio for creating custom visuals, while features like Next Move suggest actions from on-screen content and Playlist Studio generates playlists.