Motorola launches Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus with spatial audio Technology Mar 03, 2026

Motorola just dropped two new wireless earbuds—the Moto Buds 2 and Moto Buds 2 Plus—at MWC 2026.

Priced at €79 ( ₹8,480) for the Buds 2 and €149 ( ₹15,990) for the Plus, both come packed with Hi-Res Audio, Spatial Audio support, and six mics for clear calls;

the Moto Buds 2 offer up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.