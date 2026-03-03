Motorola launches Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus with spatial audio
Motorola just dropped two new wireless earbuds—the Moto Buds 2 and Moto Buds 2 Plus—at MWC 2026.
Priced at €79 ( ₹8,480) for the Buds 2 and €149 ( ₹15,990) for the Plus, both come packed with Hi-Res Audio, Spatial Audio support, and six mics for clear calls;
the Moto Buds 2 offer up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.
Moto Buds 2 offer up to 55dB ANC
Moto Buds 2 feature dual drivers (11mm dynamic + 6mm micro-planar), a dedicated Gaming Mode, up to 11 hours of listening on a single charge (48 hours with the case), and fast charging—just 10 minutes gives you three hours of playtime.
Color options include Pantone Carbon, Violet Ice, and Gray Mist.
Buds 2 Plus come with Sound by Bose tuning
The Moto Buds 2 Plus step it up with Sound by Bose tuning, Knowles balanced armature drivers for richer sound, CrystalTalk AI call clarity, wear detection sensors, and Audio Share.
They offer nine hours per charge (40 hours total).
A rollout in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific is coming soon—no word on US availability yet.