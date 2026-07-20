Motorola launches Edge 70 Max 5G in India starting ₹54,999

Motorola just dropped the Edge 70 Max 5G in India, offering a sleek design and some serious specs.

Prices start at ₹54,999 for the base model (8GB RAM and 256GB storage) and ₹59,999 for the upgraded version (12GB RAM and 256GB storage).

You can pick from Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow, or Pantone Ice Melt (pretty cool color names).