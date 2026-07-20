Motorola launches Edge 70 Max 5G in India starting ₹54,999
Motorola just dropped the Edge 70 Max 5G in India, offering a sleek design and some serious specs.
Prices start at ₹54,999 for the base model (8GB RAM and 256GB storage) and ₹59,999 for the upgraded version (12GB RAM and 256GB storage).
You can pick from Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow, or Pantone Ice Melt (pretty cool color names).
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,100mAh battery
This phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and packs a massive 7,100mAh battery with wired, wireless, and reverse charging.
The dual rear cameras (50MP and 8MP) promise sharp photos.
Early buyers get a ₹5,000 discount or exchange bonus, bringing the starting price down to ₹49,999.
Jio recharge gets 5TB AI cloud
Jio users who recharge with ₹349 or more score 5TB of AI Cloud storage for 18 months and a Jio OTT Pass at just ₹200 a month.
The Edge 70 Max comes with Android 16 Hello UI plus 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.
It's available now on Flipkart and Motorola's online store.