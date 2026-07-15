Motorola launches Edge 70 Max in India with 7,100-mAh battery
Technology
Motorola just dropped its new flagship, the Edge 70 Max, in India.
Packed with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a massive 7,100-mAh battery for all-day use,
this phone is ready to roll out on Flipkart and other sites starting July 20.
Starting price ₹54,999 with 144Hz AMOLED
The Edge 70 Max starts at ₹54,999 (8GB + 256GB), with launch offers bringing it down to ₹49,999.
It features a sharp 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and crazy-bright 7,000-nit display, great for gaming or streaming outdoors.
For content creators and selfie fans, there's a dual rear camera setup (50MP main) plus a solid 32MP front camera.
You also get Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for immersive sound and Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UX for that fresh software feel.