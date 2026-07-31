Motorola launches midrange Moto Pad 70 Groove tablet at ₹36,999
Technology
Motorola just launched the Moto Pad 70 Groove, a mid-range tablet priced at ₹36,999.
It's got a rotating kickstand for flexible use, premium JBL audio with Dolby Atmos, and some handy AI tools.
You can grab it starting August 7 on Flipkart, Motorola's site, or in stores.
Tablet offers 12.1-inch 2.5K display
The tablet features a sharp 12.1-inch 2.5K display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 for vibrant streaming.
It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip with 8GB of RAM and has plenty of storage: 256GB of built-in storage, plus microSD support up to 2TB.
The massive 10,200mAh battery supports fast charging, and it ships with Android 16 (with updates promised up to Android 18).