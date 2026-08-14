Motorola launches Moto G Max in India priced at ₹27,999

Motorola just dropped its new Moto G Max in India, aiming straight at the mid-range crowd with a price tag of ₹27,999.

The phone packs a vibrant 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of brightness.

It's built tough too, thanks to Gorilla Glass 7i and IP64 dust and water resistance.

Plus, you get some cool color options like Pantone Stargazer, Alaskan Blue, and Malaga.