Motorola launches Moto G Max in India priced at ₹27,999
Motorola just dropped its new Moto G Max in India, aiming straight at the mid-range crowd with a price tag of ₹27,999.
The phone packs a vibrant 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of brightness.
It's built tough too, thanks to Gorilla Glass 7i and IP64 dust and water resistance.
Plus, you get some cool color options like Pantone Stargazer, Alaskan Blue, and Malaga.
Moto G Max runs Android 16
Under the hood, you'll find a Snapdragon 6s Gen processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, solid for everyday use and gaming.
Running Android 16 out of the box (with two OS upgrades promised), it also offers three years of security updates.
Camera-wise, there's a sharp triple setup: a 50MP Sony Lytia main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, plus a high-res selfie camera at 32MP.
Moto G Max 7,000mAh battery
If battery life is your thing, the Moto G Max brings a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with fast charging (33W).
For music lovers or binge-watchers, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and the classic headphone jack are onboard, making this phone pretty appealing if you want solid specs without going flagship-level.