Motorola launches Moto G77 Power in India at ₹25,999
Motorola's new Moto G77 Power is now up for grabs in India, priced at ₹25,999.
You get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in a single variant, with three color choices: Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue.
It's available on Flipkart and Motorola's official store.
Moto G77 Power discounts and specs
If you're paying with select credit cards, there's an instant discount of up to ₹2,500. Jio users score 500GB cloud storage for 18 months plus free access to Google Gemini Pro.
The phone packs a bright 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD display (120Hz refresh rate), runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip, and has a huge 7,000mAh battery that lasts up to 59 hours.
For photos and videos: there's a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a sharp 32MP selfie camera with crisp 2K recording.