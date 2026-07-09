Motorola launches Moto G77 Power in India with 7,000mAh battery Technology Jul 09, 2026

Motorola just launched the Moto G77 Power in India at ₹25,999, and its standout feature is a huge 7,000mAh battery, so you can pretty much forget about carrying your charger everywhere.

Running Android 16 (with an upgrade to Android 17 promised), it's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip and will get security updates through 2029, which means this phone's in it for the long haul.