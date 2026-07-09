Motorola launches Moto G77 Power in India with 7,000mAh battery
Motorola just launched the Moto G77 Power in India at ₹25,999, and its standout feature is a huge 7,000mAh battery, so you can pretty much forget about carrying your charger everywhere.
Running Android 16 (with an upgrade to Android 17 promised), it's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip and will get security updates through 2029, which means this phone's in it for the long haul.
Moto G77 Power includes 120Hz display
You get a big 6.72-inch FHD+ display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection.
The phone packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and is built tough with IP64 water and dust resistance.
For photos and videos: there's a sharp 50MP main camera, an ultra-wide lens, plus a high-res selfie cam, all supporting crisp 2K video.
And if you ever need to charge other devices on the go, reverse charging has your back.