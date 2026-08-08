Motorola launches Moto Pad 70 in India for ₹33,999

The Moto Pad 70 packs a sharp 12.1-inch 2.5K display with smooth 90Hz refresh, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and weighs only 530gm, so it's both easy on the eyes and light to carry.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage (expandable to a whopping 2TB), and a big 10,200mAh battery with fast charging.

It runs Android 16 (with updates promised), has solid cameras (13MP rear and 8MP front), and Smart Connect for connecting with compatible smartphones, tablets, and PCs.