Motorola lists Moto Tag 3 early on Amazon UK available
Motorola just let slip the Moto Tag 3 early on Amazon UK showing off Pantone Lucent White and a vibrant purple color options.
It's available to order but might take up to four months to ship.
The tracker keeps handy features like Ultra Wideband for precise location and a battery that lasts more than 500 days.
IP68 clip tracker with Ultra Wideband
The Moto Tag 3 is lightweight and IP68-rated, so you can clip it to your keys, bag, or anything else you don't want to lose.
It pairs easily with Android devices using Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth technology and has a built-in speaker for finding things fast.
This surprise drop comes only months after the Moto Tag 2 launched, hinting Motorola's not slowing down with its trackers anytime soon.