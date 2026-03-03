Motorola partners with GrapheneOS to boost smartphone security

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Motorola announced a strategic partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation. The collaboration aims to bring "cutting-edge" security features to smartphones around the world. The two companies will work together on future devices compatible with GrapheneOS, as well as conduct joint research and software enhancements over the coming months.

Security enhancement 'New era' of smartphone security The partnership between Motorola and GrapheneOS aims to usher in a "new era" of smartphone security. It will combine GrapheneOS's innovative engineering with Motorola's years of security expertise and real-world user insights. Lenovo's ThinkShield solutions will also be integrated into this collaboration, paving the way for a new generation of privacy and security technology for smartphones.

OS integration Major milestone in expanding GrapheneOS's reach A spokesperson from GrapheneOS expressed their excitement about the partnership with Motorola. They said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Motorola to bring GrapheneOS's industry-leading privacy and security-focused mobile operating system to their next-generation smartphone." The spokesperson also added that this collaboration is a major milestone in expanding the reach of GrapheneOS and applauded Motorola for taking this significant step toward enhancing mobile security.

Service expansion Moto Secure and Moto Analytics launched Along with the partnership, Motorola is also expanding its business services with two new tools: Moto Secure and Moto Analytics. These tools are aimed at enhancing security and providing deeper operational insights for organizations across industries. Moto Analytics is an enterprise-grade platform that gives IT administrators real-time visibility into device performance across their fleet, going beyond traditional EMM tools focusing mainly on access control.

