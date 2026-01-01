Motorola positions Moto Watch Ultra against Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Technology
Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto Watch Ultra, a new flagship smartwatch that looks set to take on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Expect a sleek circular display, a numbered bezel, and a sturdy 46-mm stainless-steel case, definitely an upgrade from the last Moto Watch and aiming for that premium feel.
Moto Watch Ultra leaks OS unclear
The Moto Watch Ultra is rumored to pack LTE, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, IP68 dust and water resistance, and 5 ATM water protection.
Leaked photos show off a rotating crown, an extra button, and a black leather-style strap with red stitching.
The only mystery? Motorola hasn't revealed if it'll return to Google's Wear OS or try something new for its software.